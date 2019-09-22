COLUMBUS, Ohio – The best part about games like the Miami (Ohio) contest is that the Buckeyes were able to roll through a lot of players and get ample experience before the grind of the Big Ten season really kicks in According to snap counts tracked by PFF.com, nobody on the offensive side of the ball saw more than 43 snaps with Justin Fields and the offensive line all checking in at that number. The numbers were a little higher on the defensive side of the ball as Jeff Okudah and Jordan Fuller led the way with 45 snaps and many of the starters found themselves in the 20s and 30s. As part of a new feature, we will track some of the key numbers from the previous games.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 32 Chris Chugunov 18 Gunnar Hoak 14

This one is pretty obvious to chart as Justin Fields saw all of the action in the first half while Chris Chugunov was the second man up and ended up going 6-7 for 86 yards including a pair of touchdowns. Gunnar Hoak saw his first extended action for the Buckeyes in this game as well and went 2-2 for 65 yards and had a touchdown of his own.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 34 Demario McCall 6 Master Teague 23 Steele Chambers 10 Marcus Crowley 6 Xavier Johnson 10 Amari McMahon 1

Six non-quarterbacks were credited with carries in this game with Master Teague getting the most carries, even over JK Dobbins. Ryan Day and the staff had the opportunity to play pretty much everyone that is a designated ball carrier in this game, even down to walk-on Amari McMahon.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Counts Garrett Wilson 35 KJ Hill 30 Austin Mack 22 Chris Olave 25 Jameson Williams 13 Binjimen Victor 25 Ellijah Garidner 7 Jaylen Harris 8 Austin Kutscher 10 Sam Wiglusz 9 Jaelen Gill 5 Jeremy Ruckert 22 Rashod Berry 23 Jake Hausmann 24 Luke Farrell 16 Derrick Malone 4 Brock Davin 2

Again, the Buckeyes were able to play pretty much anyone and everyone that they wanted to that was suited up and healthy. Garrett Wilson led the way with 35 snaps in the game as he saw a good amount of early action in this one. KJ Hill was second on the team with 30 snaps. Some of the unseen guys really had a chance to shine with Jameson Williams seeing 13 snaps, Jaylen Harris in for eight and Ellijah Gardiner in for seven. H-Back Jaelen Gill had five as he still tries to find that right role that will really allow him to showcase his natural athleticism.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Counts Josh Myers, Jonah Jackson, Wyatt Davis, Branden Bowen, Thayer Munford 43 Harry Miller 32 Matthew Jones 31 Josh Alabi 32 Gavin Cupp 32 Nick Petit-Frere 32 Kevin Woidke 1

As mentioned before, the offensive line saw the most snaps in the game but that does not mean that backups did not have a chance to play with guys like Harry Miller getting 32 snaps along with Gavin Cupp, Josh Alabi and Nick Petit-Frere.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Counts Chase Young 33 Tyler Friday 28 Zach Harrison 23 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 21 Davon Hamilton 27 Tommy Togiai 17 Antwuan Jackson 13 Zaid Hamdan 7 Alex Williams 17 Noah Potter 7 Jashon Cornell 27 Jerron Cage 13 Haskell Garrett 18 Jaden McKenzie 6 Aaron Cox 3

Just imagine what would happen if Chase Young were actually playing 70 or 80-percent of a game, what the numbers might be. Granted, maybe it is the small number of plays that keeps him fresh. We will find out what things look like with him out there more starting next week as we expect a closer game. With guys like BB Landers, Tyreke Smith, Taron Vincent and Jonathon Cooper out of the lineup, that meant more plays for young guys like Zach Harrison and others.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Counts Malik Harrison 37 Pete Werner 32 Brendon White 16 Tuf Borland 28 Baron Browning 20 Dallas Gant 15 Teradja Mitchell 14 K'Vaughan Pope 12 Justin Hilliard 8 Cade Stover 6 Craig Young 1

A good mixture of snaps here with the starters seeing the majority of the snaps with Malik Harrison leading the way at 37. Pete Werner and Brendon White had a good split but Werner still saw twice as many snaps. Tuf Borland and Baron Browning were close in the number of snaps. Young guys like Pope, Mitchell and Ant all saw at/around the teens.

Secondary

DB Snap Counts Player Play Counts Jordan Fuller 45 Jeffrey Okudah 45 Damon Arnette 41 Shaun Wade 40 Cam Brown 13 Isaiah Pryor 12 Amir Riep 12 Tyreke Johnson 9 Marcus Williamson 9 Sevyn Banks 9 Bryson Shaw 6 Marcus Hooker 6 Jahsen Wint 6 Owen Frankhauser 1 Lloyd McFarguhar 1 Josh Proctor 1 Kevin Dever 1 Darryl Sinclair 1