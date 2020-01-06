COLUMBUS, Ohio - The season is in the books and now the long offseason is here and it is time to start pouring through all of the data that was generated throughout the season. We will have more than enough time to look at the records that were set, the highs and lows of the season in the coming weeks that will lead us to Spring Football 2020, but one of the first key indicators will be how the snaps this season shaped up. We have a pretty good idea of who is set to be back next year and who is gone, either to graduation, the NFL or both. There will be some big names that will have to be replaced including the likes of JK Dobbins, KJ Hill, Jordan Fuller and Chase Young to name a few players that lead their position groups in terms of snaps on the field. But beyond that, who is back for Ryan Day's second season in charge of the Buckeyes? There is always a fear that the roster will be filled with a lot of green players who saw less than 100 snaps during the previous season, but a look at the following lists will show that is not the case. The Buckeyes were aided by being up by so many points in so many games that the coaches were able to roll a lot of players in and out of the lineup. But it was also important for the coaches to make sure that younger players saw ample time with so many veteran leaders set to depart after this season and while you have to play for 'this year' you cannot turn a blind eye to the 'next year' when given the opportunity. How did the snaps break up? We take a look with help from our friends at PFF.com as we update the snap counts on our final Snap Count feature of the season.

Quarterbacks

QB Snap Counts Player Play Count Justin Fields 918 Chris Chugunov 141 Gunnar Hoak 48

There is no more cut-and-dry grouping than this one. Justin Fields is the returning starter and that is not even up for debate. Fields saw 83-percent of the offensive snaps according to the PFF numbers and that was by design. Sure, the Buckeyes knew that the depth behind Fields was very thin in terms of where the drop-off was in being able to run their desired offense, but also that Fields was only a first-year starter and getting him as many reps as possible was critical. Chris Chugunov moves on to graduation with Gunnar Hoak coming back and being joined by incoming freshmen Jack Miller and CJ Stroud and then the question will be if any of the walk-on quarterbacks will return including JP Andrade who spent the year learning under Ryan Day as a preferred walk-on. This does not meant that the Buckeyes will be running Fields out there next season with reckless abandon, but the hope is that with some added depth, the Buckeyes might not have to keep Fields in absolute bubble-wrap at all times. The counterpoint is however that once Fields got dinged up against Penn State, we saw his running production go in the tank with a sprained MCL and while Ohio State came oh-so-close to winning the Fiesta Bowl, the question will be asked for years to come how the outcome could have been different if Fields was even five-percent more healthy and had that threat of running the ball in his arsenal.

Running Backs

RB Snap Counts Player Play Count JK Dobbins 741 Master Teague 263 Demario McCall 89 Xavier Johnson 37 Marcus Crowley 36 Steele Chambers 33 Xavier Johnson 12 Amari McMahon 1 Mitch Rossi 79

This is going to be one of the positions (along with secondary) that fans will lose the most sleep over, with the loss of JK Dobbins. It is hard to believe that just 12 months ago, many Ohio State fans were more excited about 'what was behind curtain number two' after Dobbins came off of a mediocre season, despite breaking the 1,000-yard mark in his second straight season. Nobody was more disappointed in 2018 than Dobbins and he came back with a new fire and desire in 2019 and went for 2,003-yards, the first 2K rushing season in program history. Dobbins could have rewritten the record books with a fourth year in the program but nobody expected him to return or can even be upset with the short shelf life on running backs in the NFL. This means that Ohio State will need to find a new top rusher and it looks like that role could go to Master Teague who saw more than 250 snaps this season and looked to be on his way to 1,000-yards of his own before the Buckeyes had to shorten up the bench and ride Dobbins more through the final four games of the season. The tandem of Marcus Crowley and Steele Chambers will be very much in the mix as well next year as the Buckeyes will really be at three returning scholarship running backs as Miyan Williams will join the mix as a true freshman and Ohio State is still looking to potentially add another back before February NSD. The Buckeyes will also be looking at Jaelen Gill to play a bigger role at the H, but we could talk about that within the wide receiver spot as well. The H-back is one of the most misunderstood positions within the Ohio State offense and it will be interesting to see what Ryan Day's true vision of the position is moving forward.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

WR/TE Snap Counts Player Play Count KJ Hill 677 Chris Olave 508 Binjimen Victor 504 Garrett Wilson 457 Austin Mack 385 Jameson Williams 153 Jaylen Harris 88 Jaelen Gill 63 Sam Wiglusz 34 Ellijah Gardiner 17 Austin Kutscher 16 Luke Farrell 460 Jeremy Ruckert 405 Rashod Berry 239 Jake Hausmann 236 Derrick Malone 8 Brock Davin 6

The Buckeyes lose numbers one, three and five on this list with KJ Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack all done. That is a lot of snaps to be losing. This will really propel Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson into the forefront as guys coming in with a bunch of experience who will be leading a talented group that might be a little short on experience in many key positions, and this is without even getting into the nation's top recruiting class at the wide receiver position. Ohio State will certainly be looking for Jameson Williams to take a big step forward this offseason as he showed some flashes but ran into the consistency issues that plague many first-year players that go on to big collegiate careers. A wildcard here will be the health of Kam Babb, can he recover from another season-long knee injury? So much promise but just the worst luck in terms of injuries. Ohio State fans are hoping for a Johnnie Dixon-like bounce-back in this one. CJ Saunders could be another wildcard as well as he has applied for a 6th year of eligibility. Bringing in guys like Julian Fleming, Gee Scott, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Mookie Cooper will give the Buckeyes a ridiculous amount of talent, but none of those four have played a down of college football and people will need to give them a chance to learn the game and do all the things that get receivers on the field at Ohio State (cough, cough, block). The Buckeyes lose one tight end with the departure of Rashod Berry but bring back three guys with experience, led by the tandem of Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert while Jake Hausmann made his first large contributions this season on the field. Cormontae Hamilton redshirted this year and Joe Royer will be in the mix for the upcoming season but we will see how deep Ohio State will go at the position with so many returning snaps coming back for 2020.

Offensive Line

OL Snap Counts Player Play Count Jonah Jackson 926 Josh Myers 926 Wyatt Davis 923 Thayer Munford 855 Branden Bowen 832 Nick Petit-Frere 240 Harry Miller 181 Gavin Cupp 174 Josh Alabi 172 Matt Jones 114 Dawand Jones 90 Enokk Vimahi 61 Kevin Woidke 41

The Buckeyes are losing a pair of fixtures on the line with Jonah Jackson (granted he was here one year) and Branden Bowen, a player who filled in so many needs for this team during his career playing both guard and tackle during his time. The good news is that Josh Myers, Thayer Munford and Wyatt Davis are all back. All three had more than 850 snaps each on the season and are more than just "returning starters" as the Buckeyes had one of the nation's top offensive lines as designated by being a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. The question will be who will step into those other two roles with Nick Petit-Frere and maybe Enokk Vimahi going into spring with a lot of momentum. Harry Miller has proven to be a tremendous center prospect but with Myers locking that down, could Miller split practice reps and play some guard in effort to get the top five players out there? This will be a great offseason for Dawand Jones, a fan favorite, as the rising sophomore will look to shed more weight and push his way up the depth chart. While he only saw 90 snaps of action, fans remember them as Jones dwarfed much of the competition out there. Of course, reinforcements are coming and that always will add to the mix as Ohio State likely will only get three years of Paris Johnson.

Defensive Line

DL Snap Counts Player Play Count Chase Young 576 Jashon Cornell 393 Davon Hamilton 354 Zach Harrison 281 Robert Landers 253 Tommy Togiai 247 Tyreke Smith 245 Tyler Friday 218 Haskell Garrett 217 Javontae Jean-Baptiste 207 Antwuan Jackson 199 Jonathon Cooper 121 Jerron Cage 88 Alex Williams 65 Noah Potter 35 Zaid Harridan 24 Aaron Cox 22 Rashod Berry 17 Jaden McKenzie 10

Four guys are gone for sure with Young, Cornell, Hamilton and Landers all done with their collegiate careers. That accounts for 1, 2, 3 and 5 on the list, a lot of snaps once again. Production cannot be measured in snaps alone, production is production and a lot of production is walking out the door. The good news is that under Larry Johnson that the Buckeyes are used to rolling guys in and out of the lineup and there are not going to be a lot of 'untested' players just walking out there and getting their first action in Eugene (Ore.) in week two of the season. The 281 snaps for Zach Harrison has to be encouraging as he will be in a major roll this season along with a redshirtted Jonathon Cooper who only had 121 snaps this season in an injury plagued season. The Buckeyes may not have as much depth as in years past on the line but there will be some 'dudes' and they should be just fine.

Linebackers

LB Snap Counts Player Play Count Malik Harrison 701 Pete Werner 590 Tuf Borland 423 Baron Browning 368 Dallas Gant 118 Justin Hilliard 107 Teradja Mitchell 98 K'Vaughan Pope 77 Cade Stover 35 Craig Young 15 Ben Schmiesing 7 Tommy Eichenberg 5 Cade Karcherski 1

Losing Malik Harrison is a big deal and his 701 snaps out there but the Buckeyes have recruiting well at linebacker and there are some young pups who have grown into old dogs waiting for their time to bark. That time is going to be now. The Buckeyes will return three starters for all intents and purposes with Werner, Borland and Browning but there will be a major opportunity for someone to step into that Harrison role.

Defensive Backs

DB Snap Counts Player Play Count Jordan Fuller 746 Jeffrey Okudah 692 Damon Arnette 606 Shaun Wade 527 Cam Brown 254 Amir Riep 227 Brendon White* 173 Sevyn Banks 169 Josh Proctor 128 Marcus Williamson 87 Marcus Hooker 82 Jahsen Wint 71 Tyreke Johnson 57 Isaiah Pryor* 40 Bryson Shaw 61 Darryl Sinclair 1 Kevin Dever 1 Lloyd McFarquhar 1 Owen Fankhauser 1