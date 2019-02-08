COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith is stepping down from the College Football Playoff committee per a press release despite having one-year left on his two-year appointment.

Smith will have a first-year head coach with Ryan Day and attributes this move with a desire to be on campus and around Day during this first season as the back-to-back Big Ten Champions have been left out of the playoff for the past two seasons.

"Serving on this committee has been an honor," Smith said. "Contributing to this great sport is always a privilege, and I will miss the time with my colleagues. It is imperative for me to have 100% focus in helping our new coach with his transition at The Ohio State University this fall."

The committee is installing Gary Barta, the athletic director at Iowa in Smith’s place.

"Gene has been an invaluable member of our CFP selection committee," Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock said. "As a former football student-athlete, coach and now collegiate administrator, his influence is deeply appreciated. This is a significant time commitment, and we understand Gene's need to focus on his primary responsibility on campus."

Smith had to recuse himself from all discussions involving Ohio State while he was on the committee. Many questioned what upside was gained with having someone on the committee when it prohibited that person to be part of the conversations involving their team. The Buckeyes finished No. 6 in the 2018 College Football Playoff rankings behind No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Georgia.

The committee is made up of 13 representatives who decide the four teams that will compete for college football’s ultimate prize, the CFP National Championship. Ohio State won the first CFP title in 2014.

The Ohio State athletic director served in the past as the selection chair of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.