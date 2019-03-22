Sources have confirmed to BuckeyeGrove.com that freshman wide receiver L'Christian 'Blue' Smith plans to transfer from Ohio State and look for a new destination after one year in the program. This news was first reported by Bucknuts.com.

The former four-star receiver redshirted last season and despite the Buckeyes losing receivers Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon, it still was going to be a deep position with returners including Austin Mack, Bin Victor, KJ Hill and emerging Chris Olave along with incoming receiver Garrett Wilson just to highlight a portion of the depth.

Blue was a former member of the Rivals100 and was rated as the No. 39 player overall coming out of high school. He was a big target at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and will be an attractive target within the transfer portal for schools that are desiring a big receiver.

As a high school product, Smith held offers from most of the major programs within the Big Ten as well as some top teams outside of the conference including out of the ACC and SEC conferences.

The Buckeyes are currently going through the second academic term of the year and it is expected that Smith will finish up his academic coursework with Ohio State and transfer at the start of the summer. Smith would have to either sit out a season per NCAA transfer rules or apply for a transfer waiver.

We will have more on this story as more details become available.