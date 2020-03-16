COLUMBUS, Ohio - Football season may be months away, but as it often does at a school like Ohio State, it can still dominate the headlines during the spring months.

During a conference call Friday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith spoke about the cancellation of remaining Big Ten winter and spring championships in addition to suspending all team activities, and the topic of football spring practice was quickly broached.

With the suspension of all team activities by the Big Ten until at least April 6, this cuts into the spring practices of almost every team in the conference.

Ohio State had previously suspended the spring game scheduled for April 11, but the expectation had been that spring practice would be able to continue for the time being, that was until the Big Ten stepped in.

Football will eventually become part of the discussions after team activities can resume, but for now, Smith has larger issues on his plate.

"We're dealing with today. Trying to adhere to the institutional policies and requests," Smith said. "We have issues on the ground floor today that we're trying to deal with."

These issues include student athletes (along with others in the dorms) being required to leave campus for the remainder of the spring semester and the general cancellation of all Big Ten sports still in play.

All other Big Ten teams will feel a similar impact from the lack of spring practices, so while the Buckeyes may not fall behind others in terms of preparing for the fall, Smith knows there will be an impact.

"I haven't thought about that a whole lot, but obviously it will impact us," Smith said. "Everyone's not taking the position that we took, but some have across the country. I haven't really been thinking about the competitive balance."

While Smith has not had much time to consider the impact on football, he isn't worried.

He spoke about the support he has of Ryan Day and the staff that Day has placed around himself to help deal with these kinds of situations.

Beyond the coaching staff, Smith trusts in the student athletes and their ability to operate at home until they can come back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Buckeyes living off-campus would not be forced to go home, but they won't be able to show up to the WHAC for the foreseeable future. It was a decision by Ohio State to close down the facility until they deem it a safe environment for student athletes to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Even if it is months before the team can regroup, Smith believes they won't miss a beat.

"Fortunately, we do have very mature players. They know how to work out on their own, they know the proper training techniques," Smith said. "At the end of the day, we'll be able to get our guys back up on track and be competitive in the fall."