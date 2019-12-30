There may not be a member of Ohio State's 2020 class that has seen his stock rise more over the past six months than five-star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Rockwall (Texas) star has steadily increased his recruiting ranking and seems to impress more and more at every evaluation opportunity, whether it's a national camp or a high school game.

We caught up with the Ohio State signee to get his thoughts on his final opportunity to compete as a high school athlete when he takes the field at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday. Smith-Njigba also dishes on his record-setting senior season and being one of the center pieces to the nation's best wide receiver class.



