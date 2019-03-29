COLUMBUS, Ohio--Over the past half-decade, Ohio State has known to have had some of the deepest interior and exterior defensive lineman in the country and it is no accident that great players such as Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa along with the breakout season last year by now- junior defensive end Chase Young happened under the watchful eye of defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

When Young came onto the team, he had Nick to look to support him in his pursuit of becoming an impact player. Now, with Nick gone to the NFL, Young is looking for the next great pass rusher that he can help along like Nick did with him and Young believes he found him in the sophomore defensive end, Tyreke Smith.

Young said he has seen a hungry and motivated Smith looking to be a leader and impact player going the extra mile on and off the field and that has further cemented him as the best-kept secret in the country.

"He can be real good," Young said. "Every great season a defensive end had their sophomore year, Tyreke is supposed to have that year. I say watch out for Tyreke Smith. A lot of people--some people may not know about him. I know everyone in Ohio knows what he can do, we know what he can do. You just wait for him to show to the world what he can do."