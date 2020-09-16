BuckeyeGrove - Smith, Day talk communication with Wyatt Davis, Shaun Wade

If anything illustrates the importance of Wyatt Davis to the Ohio State football team, it would be the fact that the university athletic director stood up to take a call with the redshirt junior offensive lineman mid-press conference following the Big Ten’s announcement Wednesday.

It was only a brief moment that Gene Smith turned away to deal with the call, but it’s safe to assume it will be far from their final interaction in the coming days.

Davis and redshirt junior cornerback Shaun Wade, both preseason AP All-Americans, became the first two Buckeyes to opt out of any potential season and declare for the NFL Draft this past Friday and Monday, respectively, but the timing of the Big Ten’s fall season reinstatement leads many to believe that there’s a chance they could return to the team.

“In communication with both of those guys and their families, they wanted to play,” head coach Ryan Day said in a press conference on Zoom Wednesday. “At the time, the information they had, we weren’t playing a season. Now it’s changed.”

Davis is back home in California and Wade in Florida, and both cited the long waiting process and uncertainty with the Big Ten as reasons that they decided to declare for the draft.

Now though, the Big Ten has provided an answer, and the renewal of the fall season would provide each of them the chance to do what they asked for on social media and through statements over the past month: play football in the fall.

“They’ve both shared with me that they want to play football and they want to be part of this team, they want to play with their teammates, and now the opportunity’s here,” Day said. “In terms of the details of all that, we’ll figure that out in the next couple days.”

Shaun’s father, Randy Wade, was one of the most outspoken proponents among conference parents campaigning for the salvation of the fall season in the Big Ten since the initial postponement.