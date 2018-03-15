BOISE, Idaho – There was a belief that the edge the Buckeyes would take into Thursday's game against South Dakota State would be the man in the middle, Kaleb Wesson. Sure, the Jackrabbits had a big body in Mike Daum, but his biggest impact likely is from the outside and South Dakota State might not have anyone to mix it up with the Buckeyes in the middle.

That did not come to pass. In fact, Kaleb Wesson saw a season low minutes in this game with only seven. He was also held out of the scoring, only the second time that happened this season (at Purdue).

In that game, Ohio State had success against the Boilermakers by going with a smaller lineup, one that saw Kaleb take a seat and the Buckeyes use a smaller, quicker player in his place. This would give the Buckeyes not only another mid-to-long-range scoring threat, but also someone who can defend quicker and faster opponents. Sometimes that would mean Andre Wesson, other times that would mean Andrew Dakich.

South Dakota State presented a lineup deep in players who could stroke it from outside. The Jackrabbits did score 20 points in the paint compared to Ohio State's 28, but all of the conditions were there for the Buckeyes to go with the small lineup and hope that would be the right mix.

"They talked a lot about it in pregame about how we might, depending on how they play early, the small lineup might play a lot," Andre Wesson said. "We were ready for it."