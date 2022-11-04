COLUMBUS — The only thing bigger than production for Ohio State receivers might be the expectations being foisted upon them.

That's the blessing and the curse of being selected by Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes right now. And the four first-year receivers working for their chance to make an impact are learning a lot about those things right now.

The Buckeyes signed four receivers in their 2022 recruiting class and, despite some injuries that have tested the depth of Hartline's room this season, none of them have been able to make a substantial impact on the offense this year.

To be fair, that's probably the expectation this group should've had coming into the season. Though Kyion Grayes, Caleb Burton, Kojo Antwi and Kaleb Brown were all four-star prospects coming out of high school, none of them boasted the star power that guys like Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming or Garrett Wilson had when they came under Hartline's tutelage. Those guys, except for Harrison, were all five-star, can't-miss prospects in high school. It's not like the early success of Harrison was entirely unexpected either. He's a 6-foot-4 pass-catching robot born of a Hall of Fame, pass-catching father after all.

But the 2022 class was bound to be a bit slower to develop. The players on the roster ahead of them give them a little buffer and a little more time to work themselves into potential playing time. Still, it's a little surprising that the group has a combined two receptions on the season — the same number of catches that freshman tailback Dallan Hayden has.

It's never ideal to use the word slow in the same sentence as receivers but it's been slow and steady to this point for the young Buckeyes receivers.

"As of late they've been getting more and more momentum," Hartline said Tuesday. "[Do they] need to step up? Yeah, I think. I think the biggest thing with those guys is just really seeing the guys around them — that they're surrounded by — and to continue to buy in and continue to improve. That's definitely happening.

"I think a couple guys that are really starting to kind of come out of that group, in my opinion. There's a lot of football left and what they do over the next, you know, two months will be critical for them going into next spring. I have a pretty good feel for where they're at and where they're going."

Lathan Ransom sees Grayes, Brown, Burton and Antwi in practice daily. The third-year safety sees a lot of good things from his young teammates. He thinks they're coming on.

"They're extremely hard workers," Ransom said Wednesday night. "They've got some dudes to really look up to and really mold their games after. When you see the ones working as hard as they work — Emeka, Marv, Jax — all those dudes, working as hard as they work, you follow after them.

"They've done a great job following after them, embracing each of their roles and just working hard. Especially from the beginning of camp until now, they've changed tremendously."

The key from here is to keep improving. The young quartet won't be given bigger roles next season. They'll need to earn it. Harrison and Egbuka will both return for the Buckeyes, and Fleming (who is eligible for the NFL Draft) is expected to as well.

They have to grow and develop, but can't worry about what the next guy is doing. It's a personal path.

"The expectations have continually sped up," Hartline said. "How would Terry McLaurin have fit in this day and age? I don't even know. Or Parris Campbell? Or guys that were vastly successful now but maybe weren't by some standards — especially in this [media] room right now — of where they're supposed to be by the end of their freshman year.

"It's definitely by the person. There are goals and paths. Everyone shares goals but probably never shares a path. It is [about] the individual ... not right, not wrong. You see them that turning the corner probably in their second year, you know, more and more consistently toward the end of their freshman year, you can see it ... your second spring, you kind of see some plays being made and things happening. And you're like, 'OK, we have we have a good future.'"

Hartline's young receivers have to play for the future, but there's not a lot of time to get comfortable. Behind these 2022 signees is the Class of 2023. It's another four-man receiver haul for Hartline, but it's a group that has substantial star power with a number of players who will be hard to keep off the field.

There's no pressure for the first-year wideouts to step up this season, but there's no doubt the next few months will be vital for each.