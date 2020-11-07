BuckeyeGrove - Sloppy second half leaves blemish on win over Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio – While the outcome of this game never really was in doubt the Buckeyes sure like to make games interesting in the second half. Rutgers emptied out its book of tricks throughout the game to pick up some cheap points while Ohio State (3-0) became too focused on its between-the-tackles run game as Rutgers (1-2) made a late push but came up short, 49-27. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano would have loved to find a way to slow down the Ohio State offense but Ohio State was its own worst enemy at times in this one, getting away from what was working in the first has as the Buckeyes put up 35 points in the first 30 minutes. Justin Fields would continue his stretch of being the nation's most-efficient passer completing 24 of 28 passes and throwing for 315 yards and five scores as well as taking one in on the ground as well. Garrett Wilson would catch six passes for 104 yards, his third straight 100-yard game, while Chris Olave would haul in five catches for 64 yards. The two would combine for three receiving touchdowns. . The Ohio State run game would not have its best of nights but through two games the Scarlet Knights had only been allowing 78.5 yards per play. The Buckeyes would best that with 198 yards but a lot of those were hard-fought yards as Ohio State would average just 5.5 yards per carry.

Rutgers was paced by 22 of 33 passing from former Nebraska backup quarterback Noah Vedral and would have 168 yards but with no touchdowns. Isaih Pacheco would have 68 yards of his own in the ground. There is no doubt that Ohio State has shown at times that it is one of the best teams in the nation but for other stretches there is a metamorphosis where the Buckeyes almost seem to get bored with their own success and get bogged down in trying to run the game out. Ohio State was Ohio State's own worst enemy at times with an uncharacteristic night of penalties, either backing the Ohio State offense up or giving the Scarlet Knights new life. Ohio State would be flagged for nine penalties for 74 yards, a disturbing trend if it continues as Ohio State will play more prolific offenses the next two weeks with Maryland and Indiana up next. Ryan Day's Buckeyes scored on five of their first drives, only punting on the second drive, an odd decision top punt from the Rutgers 39-yard-line. But at the end none of that would matter as the Buckeyes were dominating in all aspects of this game. The Buckeyes would hold the Scarlet Knights to just 83 yards in the first half and 290 in the second half. Rutgers really only had one opportunity when this game was still up for grabs, trailing 7-0 the Scarlet Knights marched down the field and had an apparent one-yard touchdown by Johnny Langan, only to have it taken off the board due to a holding call. The Scarlet Knights would have to settle for a 30-yard field goal, putting up three instead of seven, and that was that.