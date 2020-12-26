No. 23 Ohio State had its third-consecutive win, second Big Ten victory and first road conference triumph within reach as Saturday's game at Northwestern got down to the final 12 seconds.

The final scheme and execution was just short as junior forward Duane Washington Jr. missed a low shot attempt, and the game slipped away.

"We slipped up a few times," senior forward Kyle Young said. "There was a few times that attention to detail wasn’t fully there and our intensity had been lacking.”

