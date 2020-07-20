BuckeyeGrove - Sleeper status: Buckeyes being slept on at each position on offense

The national attention garnered by many of Ohio State's best players and most heralded recruits makes it hard to decry that the Buckeyes aren't getting the recognition they deserve. Still, the exposure given to some can make it easy to forget that the players still working their way up the depth chart may end up becoming just as productive when all is said and done. Whether they've already been counted out, written off or simply forgotten about amid a slew of other talented names that have been given more opportunities to this point, there are players at every position on the roster that are being slept on. We took a look at all of them, starting with the position groups on offense, to identify which Buckeyes might be getting overlooked.

QB

Many feel C.J. Stroud will win the eventual quarterback battle, but don't count out Jack Miller. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Since the late commitment of No. 3-ranked pro-style quarterback C.J. Stroud in December, it has seemed like a foregone conclusion in many minds that he will step in to replace Justin Fields at the position come 2021. But not if Jack Miller has anything to say about it. The Arizona native was a four-star recruit in his own right, and the No. 16 rated pro-style quarterback in the class. Miller’s been committed to the Buckeyes since July 2018, but injuries since then may have stopped his final recruiting scores from being higher. Miller missed the playoffs in 2018 with a knee injury, and was held out of four games this past year after taking damage to his throwing shoulder early in the season. His rating slipped throughout that duration of time, but a healthy Miller has the chance to prove that the disparity between he and Stroud isn’t what it appears from their respective rankings. The 6-foot-3 freshman isn’t afraid of the competition either, telling media in February that it began for him as soon as he got to Columbus. If Miller beats out Stroud for the backup quarterback position ahead of the coming season, it might be a bit of an upset, but it wouldn’t be the first time a lower-rated Buckeye has bested a more highly touted recruit, and his long-time involvement as an early commit can only help his cause.

RB

Injuries and departures may just help Steele Chambers shoot up the depth chart this year. (USA Today Sports Images)

Following the first day of spring practice in March, it appeared that redshirt freshman Steele Chambers and true freshman Miyan Williams suddenly had the potential to occupy a much more significant role in the 2020 offense than anyone anticipated. An Achilles injury to projected starter Master Teague made an already thin running back room even more scarce, and even though former Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon transferred into the program a few weeks later, some uncertainty remains in the position group. The extent to Teague’s injury and recovery is unknown, and Sermon is coming off a season-ending injury himself. Marcus Crowley, the Buckeyes’ most highly rated running back recruit in the class of 2019, tore his ACL this past year, meaning his return may not take place until mid-season, if not later. That leaves Chambers, Ohio State’s fourth-leading rusher among RBs in 2019, and Williams, its only recruit at the position in the new freshman class. Averaging 7.1 yards per carry last year, Chambers was more than serviceable with the limited carries he saw. If Teague isn’t healthy to start the year, he could very well be called up to become the No. 2 behind Sermon. Even though Williams is just a three-star recruit out of Winton Woods in Cincinnati, the lack of bodies may necessitate that he sees more touches than he would have otherwise this season. It may be smart to keep an eye on both players as the running back pecking order falls into place closer to the start of the season.

WR

Jameson Williams shouldn't be glossed over as a big-time playmaker this season and beyond. (© Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

The heavy influx of talent the Buckeyes have brought in at wide receiver in the past two seasons has put a spotlight on the position, but there are a couple names that have gotten a bit less attention than others. Missouri native Jameson Williams was on the sidelines for many of fellow 2019 classmate Garrett Wilson’s highlight grabs last year, but the No. 2 player from his state flashed potential of his own. A 61-yard catch-and-run touchdown against Maryland helped fuel speculation that Williams is among the fastest players on the roster, and a year of experience could make him more of a viable threat than some of the freshman at the start of the season. The heralded class that may be stealing attention from Williams is headlined by five-stars Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but the least discussed may be top 60 overall recruit Mookie Cooper. The compact 5-foot-10 wideout was ruled ineligible for his senior season of high school football due to an early graduation issue that led to him transfer schools. Losing out on a year of football couldn’t have benefitted Cooper in terms of hype or final recruiting rank, but with K.J. Hill vacating the slot position, there may be more opportunity for him in year one than some of his contemporaries. Ryan Day has said that the slot position is undergoing a transition this season, and has mentioned the possibility that Wilson may play in the slot this year, but Cooper already has the perfect build to be plugged in there.

OL

Matthew Jones could make a push for time at the vacant guard position in 2020. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It seems most pundits are willing to hand Ohio State’s vacant slot at guard over to talented five-star sophomore Harry Miller in 2020, but he won’t earn the spot without being pushed. Entering his third season in the program, Brooklyn’s Matthew Jones will make a run at the starting spot as well, having backup up Jonah Jackson for much of his redshirt sophomore campaign. He may not have quite the credentials of Miller, but Jones was no slouch in the recruiting department either, ranked No. 7 in the nation at his position and 160 overall. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound New York native also carries the advantage of more time spent playing guard specifically at Ohio State, whereas Miller served as the backup to Josh Myers at center in 2019. But both will have to contend with Hawaiian redshirt freshman Enokk Vimahi, who carries a pedigree of his own as the No. 129 overall prospect in last year’s class. Ultimately, neither may beat out Miller as the starter next year, but with Myers and Wyatt Davis both possibly headed to the NFL at the end of the season, one or both may be starting alongside Miller in the near future.

TE

It might not be this year, but Joe Royer is a tight end of the future for the Buckeyes. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)