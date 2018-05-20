Southern Swing Six came to an end over the weekend but we still have some intel from our final stops in the state of Texas. The Buckeyes' gaze has moved from one Lonestar receiver to another, which prospect are the Buckeyes on the rise with and which is falling by the wayside?

The quarterback recruiting situation continues to have interesting developments on a weekly basis. We assess where things stand on that front and who the key players are at this moment.

The Buckeyes appeared to be in very good shape for a four-star defensive back as recently as a few weeks ago. Things have moved in a drastically different direction since that time. We dive into that situation as well.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.