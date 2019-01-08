After a week spent in San Antonio (Texas) there are still some things to talk about with Ohio State recruiting, beginning with class of 2019 four-star offensive lineman Doug Nester. The Buckeyes are trying to fend off Penn State, Georgia, and Virginia Tech for the player who was first to commit to Ohio State in 2019.

Have things moved in a positive direction for Ohio State since Nester's arrival in San Antonio early last week? We have the latest.

Also, the state of Texas has been pretty good to Ohio State in recent years and head coach Ryan Day and receivers coach Brian Hartline are trying to keep it that way. The Buckeyes have made a good early impression on some underclassmen in the Lone Star State.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.