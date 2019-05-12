Southern Swing has moved on from the state of Florida but we have plenty of morsels to digest from a few days in the Sunshine State. The Buckeyes are in the driver's seat for one of Florida's best in Henry Gray, but just how safe is that lead?

There is plenty going on outside of our Southern Swing, however. The Buckeyes are in line to get a June official visit from four-star offensive Michael Carmody, but has that one started to shift away over the past week? Top target Julian Fleming set an announcement date over the weekend, where does that one stand? I update my picks on those two priority targets.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.