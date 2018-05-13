After about three and a half days in the state of Florida, Southern Swing finally closed the book on the Sunshine State on Friday. We have notes from our final stops in Central Florida where the Buckeyes are being pretty active in both the 2019 and 2020 classes.

It was on to Nashville on Sunday for the Rivals Camp Series event. We have intel on more than half a dozen Buckeye targets from the camp as the Buckeyes have also been very active in the Music City in recent years.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.