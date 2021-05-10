 BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Chance at Will Johnson? Latest on Tegra and a few targets
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 18:04:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Skull Session: Chance at Will Johnson? Latest on Tegra and a few targets

Joseph Hastings • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Reporter

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on a roll when it comes to recruiting in the 2022 class.

In the past two weeks alone, the program has added commitments from Florida-based defensive back targets Kye Stokes and Ryan Turner. This was enough to elevate them back to the top spot in the Rivals.com Team Rankings.

In this edition of Skull Session, we have some more good news for the Buckeyes in their pursuit of a key defensive back committed elsewhere. We also have the latest on Ohio State pledge Tegra Tshabola, who is the second-longest tenured pledge in their class.

Stayed tuned for tidbits on a pair of coveted safety targets, some potential wideout options for the Buckeyes, and a couple of offensive prospects no longer on their big board.

Click HERE for this edition of Skull Session.

This edition of Skull Session was brought to you by JFQ Lending

