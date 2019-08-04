August is generally a month where the refresh button is hit on the recruiting trail. After a summer of camps and visits, coaching staffs now turn focus toward getting their teams ready this fall while making preparations for the stretch run of recruiting.

With 22 commitments, Ohio State's class is more than 80% full, but a few needs remain. Where are the areas of the emphasis right now for the coaching staff and what are some of the options?

We are providing a full breakdown of the broader Ohio State recruiting landscape heading into the final months of the cycle in today's Skull Session.