Ohio State's quarterback issues are well on their way to being solved as the Buckeyes flipped a Top 100 QB in Dwan Mathis on Sunday. Now all eyes are on another Rivals100 quarterback in 2020 Arizona star Jack Miller. An area of concern could be quickly turned into an area of strength for the Buckeyes.

Speaking of Jack Miller, Ohio State could get off to a roaring start to its 2020 class. Several Top 100 caliber prospects have already come out and either named the Buckeyes the leader or as one of their very top schools. And this is the right year to have a monster class. Could this be shades of 2013? We explain.

The Buckeyes hosted three wide receivers on official visits this weekend, but unofficial visitor David Bell's trip was just as big. Have things started moving in the right direction there?

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.