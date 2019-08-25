Four days spent in Southern California provided us with tremendous insight into some of the area's top prospects in the 2020 and 2021 classes. We have all of the insider info we picked up from SoCal which includes updates on quarterback recruiting, the running back situation, and a look ahead to 2021.

But during our time in California we continued to work the phones on what is going on around the rest of the country. The state of Texas will be one to watch this fall with the Buckeyes still looking at a couple of Lonestar standouts, we have the latest on two such prospects.

The Buckeyes still need to add a defensive end in this class and it might be time to take a player out of the long shot category. We explain that decision.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.