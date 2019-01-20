Even with the weather forecast looking bleak, Ohio State was able to host all of the official visitors it was supposed to over the weekend. We have a quick status update on where things stand.

While the Buckeyes cancelled planned activities with the underclassmen, one still showed up and it was a surprise in five-star Oak Park (Mich.) offensive lineman Justin Rogers. What does this random visit mean for Rogers and the Buckeyes?

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.