{{ timeAgo('2019-01-20 23:05:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Skull Session: Weekend Update

Five-star offensive lineman Justin Rogers made a surprise visit to Ohio State this weekend.
Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Even with the weather forecast looking bleak, Ohio State was able to host all of the official visitors it was supposed to over the weekend. We have a quick status update on where things stand.

While the Buckeyes cancelled planned activities with the underclassmen, one still showed up and it was a surprise in five-star Oak Park (Mich.) offensive lineman Justin Rogers. What does this random visit mean for Rogers and the Buckeyes?

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.

