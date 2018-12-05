Ryan Day has hit the ground running and was back on the road on Wednesday as the Buckeyes try to keep things together in the 2019 class. We're taking a look at several new developments in the 2019 class, including the situation with Doug Nester. Can the Buckeyes hold on to the four-star lineman?

In-state linebacker Jestin Jacobs had some news around him today, just how positive is it for the Buckeyes?

We had the news that Ohio State will be getting a visit from 2020 super recruit Paris Johnson. The big-time offensive tackle has been processing the retirement of Urban Meyer but things moved in the right direction today. We're talking about Johnson's pledge as well in this notebook.

All of that, and more, in tonight's extra edition of the Skull Session.