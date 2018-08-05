Things, for the most part, have been pretty quiet on the recruiting front since Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was placed on a paid leave of absence. But one key class of 2019 target delayed his upcoming decision and now it's time to wonder if things could be trending the wrong direction here for the Buckeyes.

The general theme from commits and other recruits so far has been a wait-and-see approach until the situation with Meyer is sorted out. We're talking about the general landscape right now and why the month of August being a generally slow time in recruiting could benefit the Buckeyes' recruiting efforts during this investigation.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.