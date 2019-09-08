The visitor list was beefed up this weekend versus where things stood last weekend against FAU. We have caught up with many of the prospects who were on campus on Saturday to watch the Buckeyes shutout the Bearcats 42-0.

With a search at cornerback still on-going as well as the "late Ohio offer" always being a possibility, where do things stand with four-star Columbus Walnut Ridge athlete Qian Magwood?

We also have the latest on a couple of key class of 2021 in-state targets for Ohio State, are things looking good for the pair to end up in Columbus?

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.