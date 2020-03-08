Ohio State hosted one of its top targets over the weekend in Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards out of West Bloomfield (Mich.). While there is reason for optimism for the Buckeyes, Edwards left campus without committing. We're breaking down where that recruitment stands and what to expect moving forward in the battle for one of the nation's top backs.

Elsewhere in the college football world, the Buckeyes saw several priority targets take part in Clemson's Junior Day over the weekend. We're taking a look at four prospects who are targets for the Buckeyes and Tigers and if any saw a big swing in momentum coming out of the weekend.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.