BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Updates on multiple key Buckeye targets

In this edition of "Skull Session," BuckeyeGrove has updates on Rivals100 targets Derrick Davis and Tristan Leigh. We also discuss Ryan Day's staff's contact with each of these players and when one of them could make his college decision.

There is a section on 2022 Rivals250 tight end Benjamin Gosnell, who previously labeled the Buckeyes as his leader. Gosnell told us about the coaches he spoke with on Sept. 1, and where the program currently stands in his recruitment

Andy Anders also discusses Ohio State's pursuit of junior all-purpose back Jadarian Price and where the Buckeyes fit amongst his top options

All of that and more can be found in this Sunday edition of the Skull Session.

