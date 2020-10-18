BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Updates on Davis, Egbuka, Leigh and Tuimoloau

In today's edition of "Skull Session," BuckeyeGrove has updates on nearly a handful of targets in the 2021 cycle.

Joseph Hastings dishes out the latest on five-stars J.T. Tuimoloau and Emeka Egbuka after catching up with their family members this weekend. He also recaps a couple of recent interviews done with Derrick Davis and Tristan Leigh, and where he believes Ohio State stands with them.

Andy Anders also has the latest on the Buckeyes' pursuit of Addison Nichols, a Rivals100 offensive tackle in next year's class. Be on the lookout for a full update on Nichols tomorrow as well.

You can view this week's "Skull Session" HERE.