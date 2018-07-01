Ohio State has had some tremendous wide receivers over the years, some were here when Urban Meyer arrived in Columbus and some were brought to Columbus by the future hall of fame coach, but 2019 commitment Garrett Wilson may be the most unique of all. We dive into why that is the case.

Ohio State landed three monster commitments in the 2020 class this past week, including Rivals100 quarterback Jack Miller on Sunday. But the Buckeyes are just getting started here. The Buckeyes will be looking to surround Miller with as much offensive firepower as possible. We have some names to keep an eye on.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.