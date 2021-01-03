 BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Top school lists and developing interests
Skull Session: Top school lists and developing interests

Jaheim Singletary is excited to be Ohio State's newest commitment.
With all the excitement surrounding No. 3 Ohio State's victory over No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoffs, plenty of good news surrounded the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail.

In this week's Skull Session, Joseph Hastings gets into more detail about five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary, who committed to the Buckeyes Saturday, and provides updates on four different prospects who included Ohio State in a top schools list this past week.

Andy Anders brings the latest on four-star basketball commit Malaki Branham and a versatile athlete from the class of 2023 who already holds a keen interest in the Buckeyes.

View this week's edition of the "Skull Session" HERE.

