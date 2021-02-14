 BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Top DE has zoom call with OSU, four-star OT to visit
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-14 18:59:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Skull Session: Top DE has zoom call with OSU, four-star OT to visit

Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
@AndyAnders55

As Valentine's Day winds down, this week's skull session is just ramping up.

Joseph Hastings has updates on four-star 2022 Ohio State edge target Enai White and four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin.

After 2022 three-star tight end and Ohio State commit Bennett Christian was re-offered by Tennessee, a program where he has connections -- his father played there -- Hastings reached out and got an update on where things stand.

Andy Anders spoke with four-star defensive tackle and 2021 signee Michael Hall about his offseason training regimen and gained some interesting insight from his trainer, Mac Stephens.

Read this week's "Skull Session" HERE.

