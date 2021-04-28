BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: To'oto'o news, 2022 DB sets up official, update on Shanahan

BuckeyeGrove is currently on the road conducting our yearly Southern Swing trip.

We've been able to speak with a number of recruits and coaches, and there's a lot of reasons why Ohio State fans should be happy with their pursuit of these targets.

In this edition of Skull Session, we dish out updates on some of the prospects that have spoken with us in recent days. These included safety targets Jake Pope and Markeith Williams, as well as priority sophomore offensive lineman TJ Shanahan.

We also have a note on major transfer target Henry To'oto'o, who was the third-ranked inside linebacker in the 2019 cycle.

