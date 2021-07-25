Skull Session: Thursday's cookout visitors, OSU in top three for 2022 DE

Sunday marks the beginning of a nearly weeklong quiet period, with one of the top 2023 players, regardless of position, already having made his way up to Ohio State's campus.

Later this week, members of the 2022 and 2023 classes will pour into Columbus to attend the program's cookout on Thursday.

In this edition of Skull Session, Joseph Hastings has confirmed a few prospects that will be in attendance for the event. He also provides the latest on several key targets in the trenches, with the Buckeyes being placed in the top three for a 2022 defensive end.

Also, Carson MacRae has notes on a trio of priority recruits for Ryan Day's staff, with tOSU seemingly having the edge for two of them.

All of this, and more, can be found in this week's edition of Skull Session HERE.