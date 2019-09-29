A weekend in Cincinnati provided an opportunity to evaluate and speak with several Ohio State commits and recruiting targets on Friday and Saturday, including newly offered running back Miyan Williams. Williams is a cool customer who prefers to keep a low profile, but what were the takeaways from our conversation with him on Saturday afternoon? We share those and also provide some intel and evaluations on the Princeton duo of Paris Johnson and Darrion Henry.

Ohio State's quarterback situation continues to be interesting and now the Buckeyes look set to host perhaps the front-runner to join Jack Miller in this 2020 class. Where do things stand there and where could they be headed in the near future?

All of that in tonight's Skull Session.