A wild recruiting weekend led to a trio of commitments for Ohio State with Texas star Garrett Wilson capping things off on Sunday night. Could Wilson be the first of many Texas prospects in this class for the Buckeyes? Two other Texas stars made their way to Columbus over the weekend and we have insight into both of those situations.

The Rivals Camp Series hit New Jersey this weekend, showcasing some of the top prospects in the Northeast region. The Buckeyes are after several of them and have had a lot of success in New Jersey in particular in recent history. Could that success continue into the 2020 class? The Buckeyes look to be setting the pace for one of the Garden State's brightest young stars.

All of that, and more, in the Skull Session.