With less than two weeks until the Early Signing Period opens up and most of the class full, what is left for Ohio State to take care of in 2020? We have the latest on the handful of remaining targets for the Buckeyes and what to expect moving forward.

It's the crazy time of year where recruiting, national championship runs, and coaching changes are all intertwined. Ohio State is always a hot bed for up-and-coming head coaches and the Buckeyes have had a few names thrown out there in coaching carousel, most notably co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. We have the latest we're hearing on how the carousel could impact the Buckeyes.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.