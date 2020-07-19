BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: The work is not done yet

In this edition of "Skull Session," Dave Lackford and Joseph Hastings provide the latest updates in Ohio State football and basketball recruiting.

We break down the top remaining football prospects on the Buckeyes' big board following Jordan Hancock's commitment, and highlight a few players who could, or at least should, be considered as potential offer options for the program.

On the basketball side of things, BuckeyeGrove also has an update on top-35 overall basketball target Malaki Branham, who will be committing this upcoming Wednesday.

For all the latest developments in Ohio State recruiting, enter the Sunday edition of the Skull Session.