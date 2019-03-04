The Spring Evaluation Period hasn't even kicked off but we're taking a look ahead at the month of June. Almost every year an Ohio prospect seems to impress the staff with a big performance that leads to an offer. This year, the Buckeyes have plenty of scholarships to give but are in on some of the nation's best prospects at most positions.

But don't forget about the state of Ohio, which quietly has some depth at a certain position group that the Buckeyes will be loading up at in 2020. We're taking a look at where that June camp offer could come from.

Also, legacy prospect Lorenzo Styles Jr. has turned into primarily an Ohio State vs. Notre Dame battle. The big-time speedster made a productive visit to Ohio State early in February before returning to South Bend again recently. Now he has a return visit to Ohio State in mind.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.