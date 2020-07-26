BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: The Long Haul

In this edition of "Skull Session," Dave Lackford and Joseph Hastings provide the latest updates in Ohio State football and basketball recruiting.

We detail the Buckeyes' standing with a handful of key targets, including coveted defensive linemen targets J.T. Tuimoloau and Tywone Malone. There are a couple of noteworthy updates on a pair of flip targets for Ryan Day's program, as well as what their offensive tackle board looks like right now.

On the basketball side of things, BuckeyeGrove also goes over the prospects on the team's wish list for this cycle and which centers they are in play for.

For all the latest developments in Ohio State recruiting, enter the Sunday edition of the Skull Session.