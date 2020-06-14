We're still in the midst of a prolonged dead period, but recruiting doesn't stop and this week's Skull Session is packed with information.

In this second Hastings/Lackford "Skull Session," the two of us discuss what we've been hearing about Ohio State's remaining priority targets and a few new prospects who are emerging. Rivals100 offensive tackle target JC Latham has committed to Alabama but there are plenty of elite and obtainable targets who are still high on the Buckeyes.

With nineteen commitments already in the fold, Ryan Day and his staff are battling the nation's top programs for the one-percenters of the 2021 class and it appears a long term strategy will be required to win out on signing day.

For all the latest developments in Ohio State football recruiting enter the Sunday edition of the Skull Session.