The Tuscon (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic duo has their decision dates set. Last week, safety Lathan Ransom announced a decision date of July 16th and on Tuesday, running back Bijan Robinson followed suit with a decision date now in place for August 2nd.

In this Skull Session EXTRA, we are taking a look at where we have things now that both decision dates have been set for these Rivals100 talents.