Ohio State's final push in the 2019 recruiting cycle is all about the offensive line. The Buckeyes have made a late push for Rivals250 Kahuku (HI) lineman Enokk Vimahi and after offering just a few weeks ago, were able to host him on his official visit this weekend. Has this moved out of the long shot category and into real shot range?

The other two Buckeye O-Line targets Doug Nester and Dawand Jones, found themselves at Penn State over the weekend for official visits with Jones' still on-going. Just where do things stand with Nester as Ohio State tries to keep its first class of 2019 commit from decommitting at the very end.

