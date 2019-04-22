While speculating about national prospects is always fun, at the epicenter of this 2020 Ohio State recruiting class are the Big 3 from Cincinnati. Paris Johnson, Darrion Henry, and Jaheim Thomas have seen their recruitments take three different trajectories. We're breaking down where those three are at right now, especially coming off an SEC official visit for Johnson, the lone commit of the trio.

Five-star linebacker Mekhail Sherman was once considered a Buckeye lean. The Buckeyes will finally get him back on campus this weekend. Where do things stand heading into the visit and what is important for the Buckeyes to accomplish on it? We dive into that situation as well.

All of that, and more, in today's Skull Session.