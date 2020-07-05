BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: The 2021 arms race is not at arm's length

In this edition of "Skull Session," Dave Lackford and Joseph Hastings provide updates on where things stand on both of the Buckeyes' uncommitted defensive line targets as well one who is in the fold. Kyle McCord also gives his take on Ohio State's efforts to pull five-star receiver Emeka Egbuka.

While the 2021 class is stacked 2022 looks just as promising and one of the best defensive tackles in the country has established an early relationship with the Buckeyes.

For all the latest developments in Ohio State football recruiting, enter the Sunday edition of the Skull Session.