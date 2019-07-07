It has been a wild few weeks in the world of Ohio State recruiting. A mega recruiting weekend at the end of June, followed by a wave of commitments, all while the big national camps like the Five-Star Challenge and The Opening were going on.

So it's time to take inventory now that the dust has settled for a couple of days. Where do things stand with some top targets who could decide soon? We're taking a snap shot look at some of the biggest remaining targets.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.