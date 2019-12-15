Skull Session: Stroud, Phillips, and the next 72 hours
Ohio State hasn't lost any commitments since Friday's announcement that Jeff Hafley would be moving on to Boston College. But it hasn't been all smooth sailing as four-star defensive back commit Clark Phillips made a last minute visit to Utah this weekend. We have the latest we're hearing on that situation.
It was a quiet weekend on campus with just a few visitors, but one was a huge one in Rivals100 quarterback C.J. Stroud. Where do the Buckeyes stand now and when is a decision expected to come down from the four-star prospect?
All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.