Ohio State hasn't lost any commitments since Friday's announcement that Jeff Hafley would be moving on to Boston College. But it hasn't been all smooth sailing as four-star defensive back commit Clark Phillips made a last minute visit to Utah this weekend. We have the latest we're hearing on that situation.

It was a quiet weekend on campus with just a few visitors, but one was a huge one in Rivals100 quarterback C.J. Stroud. Where do the Buckeyes stand now and when is a decision expected to come down from the four-star prospect?

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.