{{ timeAgo('2018-04-22 21:43:21 -0500') }} football

Skull Session: Spring Visit dominoes

Garrett Wilson made his final official visit this weekend, checking out Texas.
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State hosted tight end prospect Luke Deal on his official visit over the weekend and a decision could be coming in the next month. So where does this one stand?

While the Buckeyes had a couple of official visitors over the weekend, visits were also happening at other major programs and those trips could impact the Buckeyes. We take a look at the visit of Garrett Wilson to Texas as well as an upcoming unofficial visit regarding a top tackle prospect the Buckeyes are chasing.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.


