BuckeyeGrove - Skull Session: Shaking Things Up

Ohio State hasn't received a commitment from a 2021 prospect in nearly a month, and it appears as if their recruiting board could shake up a little in the coming weeks.

In this edition of "Skull Session," Dave Lackford provides a couple of updates on a pair of top-five defensive tackles and the Buckeyes' pursuit of them. He also discusses where things stand between the program and a Rivals100 offensive lineman.

I take a look at the staff's recruiting efforts when it comes to their secondary. I provide my thoughts on a five-star who is set to announce soon, as well as a recently-committed prospect who Ohio State could make a push for.

For all the latest developments in Ohio State football recruiting, enter the Sunday edition of the Skull Session.