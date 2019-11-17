We are entering the stretch run of the recruiting calendar and while the Ohio State class of 2020 is mostly full, there are still a few I's to be dotted and T's to be crossed. We're taking a look at the remaining needs, where things stand at those positions, and what to expect over the next few week as the Buckeyes look to put the finishing touches on yet another highly ranked recruiting class.

Get an in-depth look at the current landscape in today's Skull Session.

