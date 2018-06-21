Friday Night Lights won't be the only big story this weekend at Ohio State as the Buckeyes are looking to host six official visitors, including some big targets at wide receiver and defensive end.

Can the Buckeyes hold off Michigan and Penn State for Zach Harrison? We take the temperature of the recruitment of Ohio's top prospect.

Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas has been good to Ohio State in the past and the Buckeyes have been the favorite to land 2019 defensive back Jordan Battle for several months. Did a recent visit to Miami (Fla.) change that? We dive into that one on the eve of the visit.

All of that, and more, in tonight's Skull Session.